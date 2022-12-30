The Arizona Cardinals are set to start their fourth different quarterback in five games, as David Blough will be under center when the Cardinals face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, the team announced. Colt McCoy was expected to return to the starting lineup in Week 17, but he had symptoms from his concussion show up late in the week, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury is turning to Blough over Trace McSorley, who started the 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas. He completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards and one interception. Blough was signed by the Cardinals off of the Minnesota Vikings practice squad just over two weeks ago when Kyler Murray was placed on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

Blough last threw a pass in the regular season in 2020 for the Detroit Lions. He made five starts in 2019 for the Lions, going 0-5, but did have an impressive outing against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving that year, as he completed 22 of 38 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 24-20 loss.

In seven total games played, Blough has completed 54.3% of his passes for 1,033 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 4-11 Cardinals are attempting to snap a five-game losing streak in Week 17.