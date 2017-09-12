Cardinals' David Johnson to have wrist surgery, reportedly out 2-3 months

Johnson suffered a dislocated wrist during the Cardinals' season opener

The Arizona Cardinals suffered a major blow in their first game of the season, as star running back David Johnson suffered a major wrist injury (a dislocated wrist) that will require surgery. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson will have surgery this week and will be out for two-to-three months. 

Cardinals beat writer Darren Urban stated on Monday that if the doctor Johnson was visiting for a second opinion gave him the same diagnosis as the first, Johnson would have surgery and go on injured reserve. 

With the surgery apparently happening, an IR trip seems likely. His timeline of two-to-three months could allow Johnson to return late in the season, but that would likely depend on how the Cardinals fare during his absence. 

