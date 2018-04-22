Cardinals' David Johnson's wrist looks healthy as he homers in charity softball game
Johnson dislocated his left wrist during the 2017 season-opener
One of the NFL's best players was out for pretty much all of last season. Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson, who in 2016 set an NFL record by recording at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first 15 games of the season, dislocated his wrist during the Cardinals' Week 1 loss to the Lions in 2017. He didn't play at all the rest of the year.
But Johnson must be fully healed up, otherwise he would not have been able to go yard at teammate Larry Fitzgerald's charity softball game.
It was Johnson's left wrist that was dislocated during that game against the Lions, and as you can can see in the video above, Johnson is a right-handed hitter. That means it's the left hand controlling the bat on the way through the zone. And he knocked one out of the park.
There's no reason to expect that Johnson, if healthy, will not be the same player he was prior to the injury. The Cardinals have already undergone a lot of change this offseason with the retirements of Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer, and the release of Tyrann Mathieu. The Cards signed Sam Bradford to start at quarterback, but they've been heavily rumored to be looking at a passer of the future in the first round of the draft. Whenever they find that guy, he'll be lucky to have Johnson alongside him in the backfield.
