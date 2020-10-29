DeAndre Hopkins has all the reason in the world to praise his current quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals star leads the NFL in receiving yards and is on pace for the first 1,600-yard campaign of his illustrious career, thanks in part to the big-play efforts of second-year signal-caller Kyler Murray. Hopkins also shined with another young QB in Deshaun Watson with the Houston Texans. He didn't always have it so good, however, as evidenced by his recent reaction to the list of QBs he had to start his NFL career.

The special guest on Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson's "All Things Covered" podcast at CBS Sports, Hopkins couldn't help but put his head in his hands as he listened to McFadden recap his initial days in Houston, which drafted the receiver in 2013.

"The people that were throwing you the football -- no shade to them, but they weren't ideal," McFadden said. "I mean, earlier in your career, you had Matt Schaub, Case Keenum, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Brock Osweiler, Brian Hoyer, Ryan Mallett, T.J. Yates, Brandon Weeden, Tom Savage. And then, in 2017, Deshaun Watson arrives."

Hopkins agreed with the sentiment. While he acknowledged that he still put up big numbers before Watson entered the NFL, he didn't hide from the fact he long desired an upgrade at QB.

"Man, when they drafted Deshaun Watson, I think I told everyone in my family. That's the happiest I've been since being in the NFL," Hopkins said. "True statement. True statement. Man, I went to the Pro Bowl ... but when we got Deshaun, I knew then that my career could excel to my potential. Him and I broke records together ... Once we drafted Deshaun, I was happier than obviously anybody."