The Cardinals won on Sunday despite missing starting quarterback Kyler Murray due to injury. Now, with or without Murray for Monday's upcoming Week 11 matchup with the 49ers, Arizona could have one of the QB's top targets back. Ahead of Wednesday's practice, the team announced that wide receiver Marquise Brown has been designed to return from injured reserve. The veteran pass catcher can now resume practicing with the team, and it's possible he could play against San Francisco in Mexico City.

Acquired from the Ravens during the draft, "Hollywood" Brown was Murray's steadiest weapon early this year, on pace for career numbers with 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns in six games. The 25-year-old suffered a fracture in his foot during a Week 6 loss to Seattle, however, and quickly landed on IR, guaranteeing at least a four-game absence.

A week after coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated Brown was getting close to returning, the wideout is now eligible to be activated from IR at any point in the next three weeks. If he's not elevated to the 53-man roster by then, he'll remain on IR for the rest of the year.

Brown's odds of returning against the 49ers are likely enhanced by the fact the Cardinals have an extra day of rest and preparation before the matchup. The team also has an extra roster spot already available after this week's surprise release of reserve running back Eno Benjamin. If activated, Brown would slot in as a starter opposite DeAndre Hopkins, who's yet to play alongside Brown because he was serving a six-game suspension to start the season.