The Arizona Cardinals had taken a lengthy process in finding a head coach since firing Kliff Kingsbury at the end of the season -- and finally are zeroing in on three candidates. Arizona announced it has brought back three candidates for a second interview: Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The announcement took three candidates out of the running for the Cardinals' head coaching vacancy. Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan were not given second interviews. Sports Illustrated was the first to report those three were out of the running.

Flores is the biggest name of the three and is one of the higher-profile candidates available. Flores had his issues in Miami, from coaching changes to his handling of Tua Tagovailoa -- but he is the only head coach to start a season 1-7 and finish with a winning record (2021 season). The Miami Dolphins went 24-25 in his three seasons, with two winning campaigns. Flores went 24-18 in his final 42 games as a head coach.

Kafka has played a major role in the development of Daniel Jones, making the quarterback competent and got the most out of an offense that was down several wide receivers throughout the season and had one of the worst offensive lines in football. Another member of the Andy Reid coaching tree, Kafka was the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterbacks coach since 2018 and part of the brain trust that developed Patrick Mahomes into the best quarterback in the league. Kafka also played under Reid when he was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, providing vast knowledge of the position.

Anarumo has been Cincinnati's defensive coordinator since 2019 when Zac Taylor was hired as the organization's next head coach. He's helped the club to two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth in 2021. The Bengals allowed the fewest fourth quarter points in the league under Anarumo's watch last season.

The Cardinals never hired a head coach later than Feb. 7 (Vince Tobin in 1996), but that streak could be broken this week.