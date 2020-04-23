Cardinals draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Arizona's Round 1 selection

Keep track of exactly who the Cardinals are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cardinals already used one of their top draft picks to bring in a key player, shipping their second-rounder to the Texans as part of the deal to land star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. They also used this year's fifth-round pick to select defensive back Jalen Thompson in last year's supplemental draft. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 8

3 72

4 114

4 131*

6 202*

7 222

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick  

Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 131 acquired from Texans as part of DeAndre Hopkins trade
  • No. 202 acquired from Patriots as part of Korey Cunningham trade

