Cardinals draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Arizona's Round 2-3 selection

The Cardinals made a splash addition earlier this offseason by landing receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Texans that cost them their second-round pick. They made another splash in Round 1 on Thursday by landing jack-of-all-trades defender Isaiah Simmons. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 8 LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson B-
3 72

4 114

4 131*

6 202*

7 222

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick  

Arizona Cardinals 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 131 acquired from Texans as part of DeAndre Hopkins trade
  • No. 202 acquired from Patriots as part of Korey Cunningham trade

