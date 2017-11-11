Cardinals' Drew Stanton reportedly sprains knee, opening door for Blaine Gabbert
The Cardinals' nightmare quarterback situation might get even worse
Are you ready for the Blaine Gabbert era?
Probably not. So get ready.
On Saturday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that Cardinals starting quarterback Drew Stanton, who is filling in for the injured Carson Palmer, sprained his knee during the team's loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night. So, the door is now open for Gabbert -- the Cardinals' backup quarterback -- to start against the Texans on Nov. 19.
Do I hear Blaine Gabbert's (slightly NSFW) music?
And that means there's a chance that the Cardinals-Texans game will feature Blaine Gabbert vs. Tom Savage, which would make it arguably the most unwatchable game of the season. Come to think of it, it'd probably be just as unwatchable if it were Stanton vs. Savage.
Gabbert, the 10th overall pick in 2011, has played in 43 career games for the Jaguars and 49ers. In those games, he's completed 56 percent of his passes, averaged 6.0 yards per pass, thrown 38 touchdowns and 37 interceptions, and posted a 71.5 passer rating. He landed with the Cardinals this offseason and in August, Bruce Arians spoke very highly of him.
"I've been very pleased," Arians said, per the team's website. "Short-term, I'd be very comfortable if he had to play for us. Long-term, if he continues at this rate, he could be a starter."
We might find out next week.
-
Bengals place Jeremy Hill on IR
This could mark the end of Hill's career in Cincinnati
-
Rams on pace with Greatest Show on Turf
This is kinda freaky ... and impressive
-
Jenkins asked vet's approval to protest
The Eagles safety and social justice advocate keeps an American flag from the vet at his h...
-
Rodgers defends doctor Bennett ripped
The Packers are standing by their doctor after Bennett accused the Packers of mishandling his...
-
Week 10 NFL DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Winston reportedly fined $12K for poke
Winston has apologized for his role in the fight that led to Mike Evans' suspension
Add a Comment