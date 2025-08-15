Calais Campbell has enjoyed a highly decorated NFL career in which he's been a six-time Pro Bowler, a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner, and a three-time All-Pro selection. As Campbell prepares for his 18th season, the veteran defensive tackle, now with the Arizona Cardinals, understands that this could potentially be his final one.

Following Thursday's joint practice with the Denver Broncos, Campbell was transparent about his future with retirement a strong possibility after the 2025 season.

"I have no thoughts at all about playing football again after this year," Campbell said when asked about potentially finishing his career with his hometown Broncos, per the Arizona Republic. "I'm giving everything I got to this season. There ain't no tomorrow. I don't even know if tomorrow exists. All I got is right now."

Another reporter asked if the mindset has anything to do with this being Campbell's final professional season.

"I would be very surprised if it's not," Campbell said. "I try not to think about the future, I just stay present. But I'd be very surprised if it's not."

Despite sounding like the 2025 season could be his final go-round, Campbell admitted that he wasn't trying to think about anything beyond the upcoming year and that he hasn't "really decided" if it will indeed be the end of his career.

"Last year at this time, I felt the exact same way I feel right now," Campbell said. "So you never know. But I love the game with all my heart, and I feel like it would be cheating the game if I try to look forward. I gotta stay present."

With Campbell entering Year 18, he isn't pushing himself quite as much as he has in his younger days. In the team's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs last Saturday, the 38-year-old didn't play despite the Cardinals electing to play their starters on both sides of the ball.

Campbell is back for his second stint with Arizona after the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played for the Cardinals from 2008 until 2016 when he left to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2017 offseason. Campbell ranks third in Cardinals history in sacks (56.5), trailing only Chandler Jones (71.5) and Freddie Joe Nunn (66.5).

Campbell signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with Arizona this offseason. As a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2024, he registered 52 combined tackles, five sacks, and five defended passes in 17 games.