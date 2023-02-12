The Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market for a new offensive and defensive coordinator following their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals are the two remaining NFL teams with head-coaching job openings, and both have expressed strong interest in the Philadelphia coordinators.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the favorite to become the Colts new head coach, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Now, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is set to interview with the Super Bowl-host Arizona Cardinals for their opening on Monday, according to NFL Media. His interview is set to come the day after he coaches a defense hoping to slow down 2022 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The other reported finalists for the Arizona gig are New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Gannon, in his second season as the Eagles DC, has his unit playing at historic or league-leading levels in 2022. Philadelphia has 78 sacks including the playoffs, the third-most in NFL history in a single season, trailing only the 1984 Chicago Bears (82 sacks) and the 1985 Bears (80). The reason for this is that the Eagles are the only team in NFL history to have four players this season who all recorded at least 10 sacks in the regular season -- Haason Reddick (16.0), Javon Hargrave (11.0), Brandon Graham (11.0) and Josh Sweat (11.0). Naturally, the Eagles led the NFL with an 11.2% sack rate in 2022, meaning they sacked opposing quarterbacks on more than 10% percent of their pass attempts. No other team had a rate above 9%.

The 39-year-old defensive coordinator is also getting top-tier performance out of his secondary. Cornerback Darius Slay has made the Pro Bowl in each of Gannon's years as the DC, new Eagles cornerback James Bradberry -- a cap casualty this past offseason as he was released by the New York Giants -- had a 44.5 passer rating in coverage, the best among 49 players with 75 or more passes thrown their way, and new Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson's six interceptions are tied for the most in the league this season.

The Eagles ranked in the top 10 in numerous statistical metrics in 2022.

Eagles Defense in 2022 regular season under Gannon

Eagles Defense Stats NFL Rank Opp PPG 20.2 8th Opp Total YPG 301.5 2nd Opp Yards/Play 4.8 1st Opp Pass YPG 179.8 1st Sacks 70 1st Interceptions 17 T-4th Opp Passer Rating 81.6 3rd

Gannon has 15 seasons of NFL coaching experience with each of the last two being his first two at the coordinator level, running the Philadelphia defense.