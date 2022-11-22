The Arizona Cardinals relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday.

Kugler was fired due to an incident that occurred in Mexico City on Sunday, but no further details about the situation have been released.

"We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game," Kingsbury told Bob McManaman. "It's challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner."

The Cardinals took a trip to Mexico for the NFL International Series, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, on "Monday Night Football."

Kugler joined the Cardinals in 2019 as an offensive line coach. The 56-year-old has also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. He got his start in the league with the Detroit Lions as a tight ends coach in 2001.