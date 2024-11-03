Arizona is one of the driest regions in America. Yet that wasn't the case Sunday, when inclement weather struck the Grand Canyon State, forcing the Cardinals to close their retractable roof at State Farm Stadium after both rain and hail fell upon the club's Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

The weather was clear when the game kicked off at 4:05 p.m. ET, but precipitation quickly picked up in the second quarter, mostly hitting the field, which is directly beneath the retractable roof. Hail could be seen bouncing off the State Farm Stadium turf as play continued, with the roof requiring 10 minutes to fully close.

FootballZebras.com reports this was the first time a retractable roof ever required a midgame closure, noting that the roof's opening and closing can only be initiated by a game referee.

"If the roof is open," the site reports, "and there is incoming hazardous weather (such as lightning or high wind), the referee will consult with Football Operations and the stadium manager about a decision to close prior to the game. If it begins raining before the game, that can be done immediately."