The Arizona Cardinals offensive injuries continue to pile up. Shortly after head coach Mike LaFleur announced wide receiver Michael Wilson would be ruled out for the year with a neck injury and added there was a chance Gardner Minshew misses Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, reports came out that the quarterback is feared to have suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm.

According to NFL Network, Minshew could be out for the season and face "months of rehab," pending further testing. Minshew reportedly suffered the injury before halftime but played through it in last week's 17-3 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

If Minshew is sidelined, Carson Beck would be the next man up. Beck would be the third quarterback to start for the Cardinals this season. Jacoby Brissett began the year as their starter before being benched and traded to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

Since Beck would be the team's only QB on the depth chart if Minshew is out for the year, team reportedly acted fast to get some backup. On Monday, the team signed Josh Johnson off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad, according to ESPN. This marks Johnson's 15th NFL team in 14 seasons.

Beck was drafted in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft at No. 65 overall. The two-time College Football Playoff national champion has yet to make an appearance in the NFL. He would be the third rookie quarterback to start a game this season, joining Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels and Washington Commanders seventh-rounder Athan Kaliakmanis.

The 24-year-old spent five years at Georgia and his last collegiate season with Miami (FL). He finished with 338 completions, a conference high, for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. His 72.4 completion percentage was also a conference high.

In 55 total college games, he had 966 completions for 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

After Brissett's eight games, the team made a change at QB during the third quarter of their Nov. 1 game against the Cowboys, putting in Minshew. Beck was promoted to backup quarterback, with Brissett demoted to the third-string QB shortly before his exit from Arizona.

Minshew played two games, with a 71.7 completion percentage, 354 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, going 0-1 in starts.

The Cardinals currently sit at 3-6 and are in fourth place in the NFC West.