Cardinals general manager Steve Keim reinstated after serving five-week suspension

The Arizona Cardinals have officially reinstated general manager Steve Keim. The move means that Keim is now allowed to return to his job after serving a five-week suspension.

The Cardinals originally suspended Keim back on July 17 after he pleaded guilty to extreme DUI following his arrest on July 4. In the police report, the arresting officer noted that he decided to pull Keim over because he saw the Cardinals general manager drift out of his lane multiple times and nearly hit a curb while turning. After getting pulled over, Keim told police that he had two beers with dinner, but cops weren't buying that due to the fact that they smelled "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Although Keim didn't take a breathalyzer test, he was given a blood test, and his BAC came back as .193, which is more than two times the legal limit in Arizona. After Keim pleaded guilty in the case, the Cardinals announced that he would be suspended for five weeks and fined $200,000.

"This behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable," the Cardinals said in a statement at the time. "While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them."

During his suspension, Keim wasn't allowed to use the Cardinals' facilities or contact anyone on the team. With Keim now able to return as of Wednesday, one person glad to see him back is the team's first-year head coach, Steve Wilks.

"It's just going to bring some excitement with him being back," Wilks said this week, via the team's official website. "And it's going to be good to see him."

Keim will be coming back at a pivotal time for the Cardinals. Not only is the team trying to work out an extension with star running back David Johnson, but the Cards also have to cut down their roster from 90 players to 53 on Sept. 2.