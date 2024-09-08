Well, that was fast. The NFL's new kickoff rule hasn't even been in effect for a full week and we already have our first touchdown.

The historical score came in the fourth quarter of Arizona's game in Buffalo. After the Bills scored a touchdown to take a 31-20 lead, it looked like Buffalo was starting to put the game away, but then DeeJay Dallas brought the Cardinals right back in it by taking the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

The Cardinals returner caught the ball at the four-yard line and then he took off.

The score by Dallas cut Buffalo's lead down to 31-28.

The touchdown by Dallas was the first score under the NFL's new kickoff rule. The league's 32 owners voted to change the rule back in March with the hope that the new rule would add some excitement to the kickoff. Through the first two games of the season, that didn't exactly happen. During Kansas City's win on Thursday and Philadelphia's win on Friday, almost every kickoff ended in a touchback.

Although the new rule got off to a slow start, there's definitely been some action on the first Sunday of the NFL season with three returns going for at least 50 yards.

For an update on on the Cardinals-Bills game, be sure to check out our GameTracker here.