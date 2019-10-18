Cardinals GM affirms team won't trade Patrick Peterson: 'I don't know why questions persist'
The cornerback just returned to the Cardinals after serving a six-game suspension to start the year
Patrick Peterson trade rumors and speculation have once again ratcheted up with the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching. Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks, many in the media have been wondering whether or not the Cardinals would entertain trading Peterson to a team in desperate need of a cornerback (the Philadelphia Eagles?) while asking for compensation similar to what the Jaguars received in exchange for Ramsey.
On Friday, during an appearance on "Doug & Wolf" show on 98.7 FM, Arizona general manger Steve Keim said the team is not trading Peterson, who returned to the Cardinals this week after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
"I don't know why the questions persist," Keim said, via the team's official website. "I have addressed it multiple times, last week or a couple of weeks ago -- we are not trading Patrick Peterson. Our stance is simply been, why trade a player in his prime at one of the hardest positions to find, for a maybe or a couple of maybes (with draft picks).
"Love what Pat brings to the locker room, love what he brings to the field. Again, those positions are impossible to find -- left tackles, quarterbacks, corners. There's no doubt, in my opinion, he is the best in the National Football League and will remain a Cardinal."
A Pro Bowler in each of his first eight NFL seasons, the 29-year-old Peterson is widely regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. In 128 career games, Peterson has 23 career interceptions, 76 passes broken up and 12 fumble recoveries. His All-Pro effort during the 2015 season helped the Cardinals advance to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in franchise history.
Peterson, who is signed through the 2020 season, said he felt like his old self during his first practice with the Cardinals after returning from his suspension. Arizona, 2-3-1 through six games, will look to push their current winning streak to three games this Sunday on the road against the New York Giants.
"It was a piece of cake," Peterson said of Wednesday's practice. "It felt like a walkthrough. I don't know if it was because I was so geeked, or the anxiety, but it was like I didn't even practice today. I felt really, really good. Great bounce in my step. I'm just ready to get out there and get some live action, and hopefully be the first one to get an interception for this defense."
