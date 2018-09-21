Cardinals GM says Josh Rosen, the only rookie first-round QB yet to play, will start 'when the time is right'

Back in April, there were five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Two of them are already starting. Sam Darnold (No. 3 overall) was named the opening-day starter for the Jets. Josh Allen (No. 7) relieved Nathan Peterman at halftime of Week 1 and was named the Bills' starter for Week 2. On Thursday night. No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield took over for Tyrod Taylor just before halftime of the team's Week 3 game against New York and seems all but assured to start against the Raiders in Week 4.

The two rookie passers who are not yet starting for their teams are the Ravens' Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals' Josh Rosen. Jackson is stuck behind Joe Flacco, who is not just a longtime incumbent but also off to a pretty decent start to the season, but the Ravens rookie has mixed in with the first-team offense in each of Baltimore's first two games.

Rosen, though, is behind Sam Bradford. Bradford was signed just this offseason and is off to an absolutely dreadful start, averaging just 4.0 yards per attempt while having thrown zero touchdowns and two interceptions in two games.

So, when will Rosen start? Cardinals GM Steve Keim doesn't know quite yet.

"It's a tough question," Keim said, per the team's official website. "When the time is right, Josh will have his opportunity. At the same time, you never know how a guy is going to be affected. Some guys have played too early and it has crippled their career. I'm not going to name names, but I think a lot of us can think of certain players. Then there are guys who have come in and had success right away. But usually it's a rocky road."

The Cardinals are set to square off with the Bears and their tough defense in Week 3, but the schedule softens a bit for the next two weeks. They play a suddenly-ordinary Seahawks defense in Week 4 and the 49ers in Week 5. That two-game stint precedes a much tougher stretch against the Vikings and Broncos, and it'd be good to either let Rosen get his feet wet before playing those tougher defenses, or wait for him to take over until after that stretch has passed.

Some of the decision-making might just depend on how Bradford plays, though. If he struggles this Sunday like he did during the first two games, the Cardinals might have no choice but to move on.