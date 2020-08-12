Watch Now: How The College Football Season Cancellation Impacts The NFL ( 6:16 )

Patrick Peterson is usually in the conversation amongst the elite cornerbacks in the NFL. That has changed over the past couple of years.

Peterson's play has declined as he approaches his 30s, his worst season coming in 2019. The three-time All-Pro cornerback was behind the eight-ball to start, missing the first six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy and never recovering.

Opposing quarterbacks feasted off Peterson in 2019, leading the cornerback to stop talking and remaining silent as he seeks a bounce-back year. There's plenty left in the tank for a player that was once considered the best cornerback in football.

"Pat has always been a fun, playful, loving guy, but you can see there's a different look in his eyes," said Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim, via Jim Trotter of NFL.com. "It's more about being laser-focused right now. There's a mentality that, 'I'm going to fix this. I'm going to change the perception that I didn't play well and that maybe I've lost it.'

"I think he's destined to have a great year just because of that motivation."

Peterson allowed 65.8% of the passes thrown his way to be caught last season -- 45 catches for 621 yards -- and four touchdowns in just 10 games. Those numbers are un-Peterson like, especially since opposing quarterbacks had a 99.2 passer rating targeting him.

The six-game suspension and poor play caused Peterson to miss the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. He also wasn't selected by his peers in the league's top-100 players list for the first time as well, a sign Peterson may be an afterthought as one of the top corners in the game.

2020 is a year of redemption for Peterson, as having a full year in an improved Cardinals defense will surely pay dividends.

"He knows that he didn't play his best football," Keim said. "But guys like him ... you don't worry about them. They don't miss games and they play through injuries because they're dawgs. They love what they do. They love to compete.

"This year, I think we're going to be better up front. We've got more length and athleticism, which is certainly going to help those guys on the back end."