Cardinals GM sets expectations for Kyler Murray in 2020, explains why QB will avoid sophomore slump

Expectations have risen for the Arizona Cardinals over the past few months, thanks to their impressive free agent haul and strong draft that capped a tremendous offseason. No matter what the Cardinals added on either side of the ball, Arizona will go as far as Kyler Murray takes them.

Murray is coming off a season which he won NFL Rookie of the Year honors, living up to the standards as the No. 1 overall pick. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim has even greater expectations for Murray in 2020.

A strong offseason is vital for Murray taking his game to the next level.

"I think it comes down to the professional side of it, and that's the way he studies, the way he prepares," Keim said on NBC's Lunch Talk Live, via Pro Football Talk. "Not that he didn't before, but we all know that to be an elite quarterback in this league, you have to be prepared mentally more than anything else, and I think the guy has shown that he's got a tremendous skill-set. The athleticism is off the charts.

"I think he's even a better pure passer than people have anticipated, but the thing that's gonna separate him is the ability to process, to see things, to make good decisions, get the ball out of his hands, don't take so many sacks. I think those are the areas that you're going to see him grow in 2020."

Murray completed 64.4% of his passes for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for an 87.4 passer rating in his rookie season. He rushed for 544 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. Murray became just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 500 yards in a season. Cam Newton (2011) and Robert Griffin III (2012) are the only other quarterbacks to accomplish the feat.

The Cardinals offense jumped from last in points scored in 2018 to 16th in 2019 and from last in total yards to 21st, thanks to the play of Murray. Arizona added more firepower to the offense this offseason, stealing DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans. The Cardinals also kept Kenyan Drake, who averaged 5.8 yards per carry last season, and improved their offensive line -- highlighted by the third-round pick of Josh Jones and signing D.J. Humphries to an extension.

Arizona revamped its defense with the signings of De'Vondre Campbell, Devon Kennard, and Jordan Phillips -- along with the first-round pick of Isaiah Simmons highlighting the moves.

For the Cardinals to make the playoffs, it will be difficult in the challenging NFC West. Arizona tremendously improved, but the development of Murray will be the difference between the Cardinals competing for a winning season and being a basement dweller in the division.