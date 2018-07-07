Cardinals GM Steve Keim cited for DUI on July 4, apologizes for 'poor judgment'

NFL general managers are often forced to deal with the fallout when their players get themselves into unfortunately legal situations during the league's lengthy offseason. But on the Fourth of July, it was Cardinals general manager Steve Keim who was compromised.

As first reported by KTAR News 92.3 and confirmed by the team, Keim was cited for a DUI on July 4.

Both Keim and the team provided statements on the incident. The Cardinals' statement noted that Keim immediately reported the incident to the team, which reported the incident to the NFL. Keim could face a suspension from the league.

"We are aware of the incident on Wednesday involving Steve Keim. He fully recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behavior is unacceptable and inexcusable. Steve immediately alerted the team who in turn reported it to the NFL as required under the league's Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to gather information and will handle the matter appropriately and in accordance with all league policies as well as within the legal system."

Keim, meanwhile, apologized for his actions in his statement.

"I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions. Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again."

Keim has held the Cardinals' general manager position since 2013. In that time, the Cardinals have posted a 49-30-1 record and have qualified for the postseason in two of five seasons. In all, Keim is entering his 20th season with the club and he's under contract through the 2022 season after landing an extension earlier this offseason.

During the 2016 season, Keim cut receiver Michael Floyd two days after he was charged with two counts of DUI.