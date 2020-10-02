DeAndre Hopkins has not practiced all week after the Arizona Cardinals placed him on the injury report with a mysterious ankle issue. Hopkins has missed Wednesday practices throughout the year as the Cardinals have designated that as a "rest day" for their star wideout, but he also missed his first Thursday practice of the season.

Will the Cardinals be missing the NFL's receptions leader through three weeks against the Carolina Panthers? General manager Steve Keim won't bank on Hopkins missing any time.

"Hop knows his body better than anybody," Keim said, via the Cardinals website. "When you look at his history, the fact of the matter is he just doesn't miss football games. If I was betting on Hop, I'd bet he'd go, but only he knows his body."

Hopkins has been outstanding since joining the Cardinals, leading the league with 32 catches for 356 yards after three weeks. He has recorded 10-plus receptions in two of the three games he's played, setting a career-high with 14 catches in his first game wearing an Arizona uniform. Hopkins has recorded 664 catches for 8,958 yards and 55 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Cardinals and Houston Texans, ranking fourth all-time in receptions through 113 games. He's fourth in the NFL this year in yards after the catch with 167 (per Pro Football Focus) and his 32 catches are the most in franchise history for a player's first three games.

The Cardinals also had Christian Kirk on the injury report for the second consecutive week, as he has been limited in practice with a groin injury. Kirk missed last week's loss to the Detroit Lions with the injury and has just two catches for 57 yards on the year while only being targeted three times.