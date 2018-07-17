Cardinals GM Steve Keim pleads guilty to extreme DUI, suspended five weeks and fined $200K

The Arizona Cardinals have sentenced general manager Steve Keim in the aftermath of his his DUI arrest in the early hours of July 4.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced that Keim, who pleaded guilty to extreme DUI on Tuesday, has been suspended five weeks and fined $200,000, which will be donated to the Arizona chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The suspension forbids Keim from using the Cardinals' facilities and contacting the team. After he finishes counseling, evaluation, and a DUI educational course -- in addition to participating in DUI awareness and education programs -- he will be permitted to return to work.

The Cardinals' punishment of Keim appears to have satisfied the NFL. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there will be no further punishment from the league.

Cardinals were in communication with NFL about discipline for GM Steve Keim. They advised the NFL of the disciplinary action and the steps Keim must complete before he can resume his duties. There will be no further action from the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2018

The Cardinals said that Keim will be replaced by "multiple members of the personnel department" during the next five weeks. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, contract talks with star running back David Johnson "are expected to continue" even without Keim.

"As stated at the time of the incident, this behavior is indefensible and completely unacceptable," the Cardinals said in a statement. "While Steve has accepted full accountability and responsibility for his actions, that does not diminish their gravity nor the severity of the consequences that result from them."

"Those who work within the National Football League – particularly those in leadership positions – bear a greater responsibility and are held to a higher standard than simply a legal one and we feel that these measures are reflective of that."

In his own statement, Keim apologized and accepted his punishment.

"Once again, I apologize to everyone who has been negatively impacted by my actions and incredibly poor judgment, in particular the Cardinals, our fans and my family," Keim said. "I fully deserve and accept the punishment that has been issued. My goal is to do everything I can to grow from this personally and help others learn from my inexcusable behavior."

Earlier on Tuesday, KTAR News reported -- citing the Chandler Police Department's forensic report -- that Keim's blood alcohol content was .19, which is more than twice the legal limit. According to KTAR News, extreme DUI is a class 1 misdemeanor that can result in a 30-day jail sentence if convicted. Keim's sentence is unknown.

As the police report detailed, the arrest happened in the early hours of July 4 after an officer saw Keim drift out of his lane multiple times and nearly hit a curb while making turning. After getting pulled over, he told police he'd only had two beers with pizza, but he failed a field sobriety test. The officer said he could "smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" and saw that Keim's eyes were "bloodshot and watery."

Keim is entering his 20th overall season with the Cardinals, and he's been their general manager since 2013. During his tenure, the Cardinals have posted a 49-30-1 record and have qualified for the playoffs twice in five seasons. His contract runs through the 2022 season.