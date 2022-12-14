Arizona Cardinals general manager Steven Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team, the club confirmed Wednesday. As he steps away from the club, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will take over Keim's duties reportedly on an interim basis.

In the statement released by the team, they declined further comment citing "legal requirements for privacy."

Keim has been with the Cardinals organization dating back to 1999 when he served as a regional scout until 2005. He rose through the front office ranks throughout his tenure and was officially named general manager back in 2013 and has held that post until now. Along the way during his ascent, Keim was the director of college scouting, director of player personnel, and vice president of player personnel with the Cardinals.

Back in March, Arizona announced that they had signed Keim to a contract extension that linked him to the organization through the 2027 season.

This is the latest chapter in what has been a tumultuous season for the Cardinals, who are 4-9 on the season entering Week 15. This leave of absence also comes on the same day the team placed franchise quarterback Kyler Murray -- who Keim inked to a $230.5 million contract this offseason -- on season-ending injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL during Monday's loss to New England.