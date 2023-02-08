The Arizona Cardinals have taken a thorough apporach in finding a head coach since firing Kliff Kingsbury at the end of the season, but that search most likely will not hit its conclusion until after Super Bowl LVII is completed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the Cardinals' home turf. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Wednesday that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka had his final interview with the team on Tuesday, and that Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's final impression interview will take place on Friday. Jones surmises the Cardinals aren't looking to overshadow the Big Game, especially with the franchise as the acting hosts.

When the next Cardinals head coach is hired, it will be historic, marking the first time the franchise will have waited to hire a head coach this deep into the offseason after never hiring one later than Feb. 7 (Vince Tobin in 1996). Other candidates for the job have included now-Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Kafka has played a major role in the development of Daniel Jones, making the quarterback competent and got the most out of an offense that was down several wide receivers throughout the season and had one of the worst offensive lines in football. Another member of the Andy Reid coaching tree, Kafka was the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterbacks coach since 2018 and part of the brain trust that developed Patrick Mahomes into the best quarterback in the league. Kafka also played under Reid when he was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, providing vast knowledge of the position.

Anarumo has been Cincinnati's defensive coordinator since 2019 when Zac Taylor was hired as the organization's next head coach. He's helped the club to two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth in 2021. The Bengals allowed the fewest fourth-quarter points in the league under Anarumo's watch last season.