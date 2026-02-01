The 2026 coaching carousel is finally filled, as the Arizona Cardinals have decided on their new lead man. The Cardinals plan to hire former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as their new coach, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports.

LaFleur is staying in the NFC West, and has served as Sean McVay's top offensive lieutenant for the last three years. The younger brother of Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has coached in the NFL for over a decade. After interning with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and then serving as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons, Lafleur had the opportunity to work as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach with the San Francisco 49ers for four years. He then followed Robert Saleh to New York, and ran the Jets' offense for two seasons.

Los Angeles boasted the top offense in the NFL this past season, averaging 394.6 total yards per game, and a league-leading 30.5 points scored per game as well. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is the favorite to win MVP, as he led the NFL in passing touchdowns (46), passing yards (4,707) and TD-INT ratio (46-8). Only two other quarterbacks have ever thrown 45 touchdowns and fewer than 10 interceptions in a single season, the others being Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Stafford had plenty of help, however, as wide receiver Davante Adams led the league with 14 receiving touchdowns, while Puka Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions and 107.2 receiving yards per game.

Rams with Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

Category Statistic NFL Rank Win percentage .627 T-6th Points per game 25.3 6th Yards per play 5.7 6th Total yards per game 361.8 6th Passing yards per game 244.9 5th

LaFleur replaces Jonathan Gannon, who was fired after a 3-14 season. The Cardinals are the only team to lose at least 13 games in three out of the last four seasons, and are 19-49 since 2022 -- which is tied with the Tennessee Titans for the worst record in the NFL in that span. Gannon went 15-36 in his three seasons as lead man, and recently joined the Packers to be their new defensive coordinator.

In Arizona, LaFleur will have access to one of the best tight ends in the NFL in Trey McBride, who just caught 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and a former No. 4 overall pick at wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., who has registered 103 receptions for 1,493 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first 29 career games played. The Cardinals also have one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL with Michael Wilson, who crossed 115 yards receiving three different times this year.

While there are some pieces in place, the Cardinals have plenty of questions to answer this offseason. No question looms larger than what Arizona will do at quarterback. Kyler Murray played just five games in 2025 due to a foot injury. Jacoby Brissett replaced him in the lineup, and was unquestionably more efficient. Murray is under contract through at least 2027, but it's possible the Cardinals could part ways with him this offseason. The former No. 1 overall pick has seen his production dip since 2021. He ranks 26th in win percentage and 29th in yards per attempt among the 33 quarterbacks with 25 or more starts since 2022, and has played 12 games just once over the last four seasons. Arizona hasn't won a playoff game since 2015, and has made the postseason just once since then.