The Arizona Cardinals have found their next general manager, as the team has hired Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort, the team announced Monday. Ossenfort replaces Steve Keim, who stepped down last week to focus on his health.

"It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "He possesses every attribute of a successful GM -- passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic -- and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals."

Ossenfort interviewed with multiple teams over the past few years, but ended up staying with the Titans following those past interviews. Arizona has now clearly presented him with an enticing opportunity. The Titans had a GM opening after they fired Jon Robinson last month, but despite interviewing with Tennessee, he landed with the Cardinals.

Lots of changes are coming in Arizona, including a new head coach. Ossenfort is joining a franchise in need of a leader after the team fired Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals have already begun requesting to interview potential candidates, and Ossenfort is expected to have a significant role in deciding who gets the job.

The Cardinals did not live up to expectations this season, going 4-13 and finishing in last place in the NFC West. Ossenfort and whatever head coach he helps choose will look to turn things around.

Ossenfort, who has been with the Titans since 2020, got his start in the NFL in 2001 as an intern with the Minnesota Vikings, and he has worked his way up over the past two-plus decades.

His past jobs include pro personnel intern, personnel assistant, pro and college scouting assistant, and college scout with the Houston Texans from 2002-05. He then joined the New England Patriots, where he was a member of four Super Bowl teams. He started in New England as an area scout (2006-08) before becoming a national scout (2009-10), assistant director of college scouting (2011-13) and director of college scouting (2014-19).