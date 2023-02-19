Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon is wasting no time assembling his staff. On Saturday, he brought in former Eagles assistant Nick Rallis as his defensive coordinator and nearly a day later has found his offensive play-caller. Arizona is hiring former Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing to be its next offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media.

Petzing, 35, had been rumored as the top choice for the Cardinals in the aftermath of Gannon signing on as head coach. The two do have some familiarity with one another during their shared time with the Minnesota Vikings. Petzing was an offensive assistant with the Vikings beginning in 2014 and rose through the coaching ranks, serving as an assistant wide receiver coach (2016-17), assistant quarterbacks coach (2018), and then the primary wide receivers coach in 2019 before departing for Cleveland. During his tenure in Minnesota, Gannon was on staff as the assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-2017.

Petzing originally joined the Browns as their tight ends coach, beginning in 2020. That unit did see noticeable success under his watch with the likes of David Njoku, Austin Hooper, and Harrison Bryant all contributing in tangible ways during the 2021 season. That opened the door for him to work as the quarterbacks coach last year as Cleveland stayed afloat with Jacoby Brissett before Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension.

Now, Petzing will get to work with Kyler Murray once the franchise quarterback returns from the ACL tear he suffered in Week 14. Petzing will be tasked with revitalizing a Cardinals offense that has struggled to find its footing. Last year, the offense ranked 30th in the NFL in DVOA, averaged just 20 points per game, and was tied for the second-lowest yards per play average (4.8) in the league.

Meanwhile, it's worth pointing out that the Cardinals currently have one of the younger coaching staffs in the NFL. Gannon will enter his first season as head coach at age 40, Petzing is 35, and Rallis is 29, which makes him the youngest coordinator in the league.