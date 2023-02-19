The Philadelphia Eagles are losing another member of their coaching staff to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals, who recently named former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, are hiring former Philadelphia linebackers coach Nick Rallis as their new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Media.

Rallis, 29, will become the league's youngest coordinator. He is younger than 11 players on the Cardinals' final 53-man roster. Rallis opted to pursue coaching instead of playing professionally after a college career at Minnesota as a star linebacker. Rallis spent one season as Wake Forest's quality control coach before coaching three seasons with the Vikings. In 2020, he added linebackers coach to his title as defensive quality control coach. During his last season with the Vikings, Reiss oversaw the NFL's only pair of linebackers -- Eric Wilson and Eric Kendricks -- to each record 100 tackles and three interceptions.

Rallis joined Nick Sirianni's staff in Philadelphia in 2021. During his first year with the Eagles, two of Rallis' linebackers -- Alex Singleton and T.J. Edwards -- posted the fourth and sixth-most tackles by any Eagles players since 1991, respectively.

Last season, the Eagles' defense finished eighth in the NFL in scoring and first in pass defense. The play of Philadelphia's defense helped the Eagles capture the franchise's fourth NFC title and second since 2017.

Along with losing Gannon and Rallis, the Eagles also lost former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after the Colts named him their new head coach.