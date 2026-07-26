Cardinals, Jacoby Brissett agree to one-year deal for $15.5 million, per report

The Arizona Cardinals have secured their starting quarterback. The Cardinals and veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett have agreed on a deal that will increase his 2026 compensation to $15.5 million guaranteed and up to $21 million with incentives, according to ESPN. The deal is a jump from the $4.88 million in base salary he was scheduled to make this season on year two of a two-year deal with the team.

The deal increased the number on the check, but did not add any years to the deal, meaning the 33-year-old is still set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season.

Brissett, who joined the Cardinals in 2025, skipped most of the team's offseason program as he sought out a new deal. As the team's practices began this week, he participated but did not do 11-on-11 drills. Cardinals coach Mike LeFleur said, despite missing time with the team, he feels confident in Brissett's understanding of the offense, as they look to bounce back from their 3-14 record last season.

"He's a smart dude, he's played a lot of football," LaFleur said. "It's learning a whole different language. I'm not going to put any kind of (timeline) on that. ... I like where he's at from a learning standpoint."

Last season, Brissett started 12 of the 14 games he appeared in, going 1-11 in those starts. It marked the most starts for the veteran since 2019, coming in for an injured Kyler Murray, who was released by Arizona and joined the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. Brissett finished the 2025 season with 3,366 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, a career high, and eight interceptions.

With Murray, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, now off the depth chart, Brissett will be the team's starter heading into Week 1, after beginning last season as QB2. The team also has Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck in the QB room.

The Cardinals are Brissett's sixth team and seventh time moving squads, having done two stints with the New England Patriots, who drafted him at No. 91 overall in 2016. He played for the Indianapolis Colts from 2017 to 2020, spent one year with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders and then had a one-year second stint with New England in 2024.

Brissett holds the NFL record for the most completions in a regular-season game with 47, accomplished in 2025 with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will begin their regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13.