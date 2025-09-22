James Conner suffered a gruesome lower-body injury in the second half of the Cardinals' game against the 49ers, a tough blow for the Arizona rushing attack. Conner was carted off the field, with the majority of players from both teams gathering around him to show support.

On a second and 1, Conner was trying to wriggle away from 49ers defensive lineman Jordan Elliott when safety Marques Sigle joined in on the tackling effort, resulting in Conner's right leg twisting very awkwardly.

After the game, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that it was an ankle injury for Conner, but he didn't know the severity. The Cardinals lost, 16-15.

Conner, 30, has suffered multiple injuries to his right knee, including a torn MCL in college and in 2017 when he was with the Steelers. He has dealt with a bevy of other injuries but also ended last season on IR -- after the Cardinals had been eliminated from playoff contention -- due to a lingering knee issue. He also had a left ankle injury back in 2018.

Conner entered the NFL as one of the league's most inspiring stories after he overcame Stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma when he was in college at Pitt. He made the Pro Bowl in his second NFL season, with the Steelers, and again in 2021, his first season with the Cardinals. He has had at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in all four of his seasons with Arizona.

Should Conner's injury prove as serious as it looked, Trey Benson would become the lead back for Arizona. Benson finished Sunday's contest with 51 yards from scrimmage (42 rushing, 9 receiving).