Bad luck would be better than the luck Jeremiyah Love has had this season. The Cardinals' rookie running back is heading to injured reserve after sustaining a high ankle sprain during Sunday's overtime win over the Cowboys. Love will be out for 4-5 weeks.

This is Love's second ankle injury of the season. His first one was sustained during the preseason. Sunday's injury took place during the first half when Love was tackled by multiple Cowboys defenders.

In six games, Love has rushed for 268 yards and a touchdown and is averaging only 3.5 yards per carry. He has 11 catches and one receiving touchdown, too.

Ironically, Love's best performance so far was against the 49ers, one of the league's best teams. He ran for 90 yards on 21 carries and also caught each of his five targets for a touchdown in a 36-30 loss.

Jeremiyah Love ARI • RB • #4 Att 76 Yds 268 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

With Love out, the Cardinals will lean more on Tyler Allgeier, who leads Arizona with 323 yards on the ground. Formerly Bijan Robinson's backup in Atlanta, Allgeier amassed 191 total yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over Dallas.