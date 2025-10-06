The Arizona Cardinals became the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games on field goals that sailed through the uprights as time expired, but what transpired Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans was by far the most painful loss the Cardinals suffered.

Arizona led 21-6 entering the final quarter, and it appeared that lead was about to become 28-6 when running back Emari Demercado burst through the Titans defense for a 72-yard touchdown. However, Demercado dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line.

The loose football went out of the back of the end zone, making it a touchback for the Titans.

Naturally, this mind-blowing gaffe drew the ire of all Cardinals supporters -- including coach Jonathan Gannon. Cameras captured Arizona's lead man ripping into Demercado on the sidelines after the play.

Gannon was asked about this now-viral video on Monday, and he said it was regrettable how he acted. The coach made it known that he apologized to Demercado and all of his players during the team meeting.

"Yeah, I woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly," Gannon said. "So in the team meeting I addressed it. I apologized to Emari, apologized to the team and I just told them I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there.

"Obviously, I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during a game, and kind of lead the charge on that. So it's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me and it's just like everybody in there, everybody made some type of mistake yesterday, which culminates to why we didn't win the game, and we can't let it happen moving forward."

The Demercado drop was unfortunately a sign of things to come. The Titans then took the ball and marched 80 yards down the field for their first touchdown in two weeks. Following a Cardinals three-and-out, we then saw a play arguably even more absurd than Demercado's disaster.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward had a pass attempt deflected and intercepted by safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson around the Cardinals' 5-yard line. However, Taylor-Demerson lost possession of the ball on the ground -- before he was touched -- and it was kicked into the Cardinals end zone. The loose football was then recovered by Titans wide receiver Tyler Lockett for a Tennessee touchdown. That miraculous score cut the Cardinals' lead to two points.

After another Cardinals punt, Ward drove the Titans 71 yards down the field to set up the Joey Slye game-winning field goal. It was a fourth-quarter collapse of epic proportions, and Demercado's fumble unfortunately started the avalanche.