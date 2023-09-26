Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs recorded his first win as a starting NFL quarterback Sunday, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 despite the team being listed as a double-digit underdog. It was an upset that shocked the NFL world, so we should see an uptick in Dobbs' jerseys sales, right? Well, the Cardinals need to get them into stores first.

On Sunday, Dobbs posted a video of him in the Cardinals team store shopping for his family. He walked up to a kiosk that helps customers create a custom jersey off the Cardinals roster, but Dobbs' name was not listed!

"Like yo, I know I just got here, but we can at least have the custom jersey ready for me! Help your boy out!" Dobbs said.

Check out his video, here:

On Tuesday, Dobbs posted an update, saying the Cardinals rectified the situation and that his jerseys are now available for purchase. He also said to take it easy on the team.

"I just got here a month ago."

Dobbs completed 17 of 21 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown in the victory over the Cowboys, and also rushed for 55 yards on six carries. In three games this season, Kyler Murray's replacement has completed 72% of his passes for 549 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He is one of just four quarterbacks who has started in all three games and not thrown a pick yet.

"I think he's played winning football for us since he's been here," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said, via ProFootballTalk. "I think you guys will continue to see his improvement as he gets more and more comfortable. You can ask him, he's pretty comfortable right now. He's making a bunch of plays for us, he's got good command in the huddle, and he never has any flinch, which I love about him. He's doing a good job."

Dobbs was originally a fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the University of Tennessee. He was scooped by the Tennessee Titans off the Cleveland Browns practice squad last year to start for Tennessee as it dealt with QB issues and injuries, and impressed despite going 0-2. The Browns decided to sign Dobbs back to their active roster this offseason, but traded him to Arizona right before the start of the regular season.

The 28-year-old has been solid this season, and Arizona has even led in all three games its played so far. Next up for the Cards are the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.