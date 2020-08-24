Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Budda Baker talks Kyler Murray ( 1:50 )

Kenyan Drake has already promised NFL fans that he'll be a fantasy football star during his first full season with the Arizona Cardinals. Less than three weeks until his team's first game of the 2020 campaign, however, the running back is battling a leg injury. Multiple reporters spotted Drake sidelined with a walking boot at Monday's training camp practice, and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has since confirmed as much.

Kingsbury called Drake's walking boot "more precautionary than anything" and would not rule the 2019 trade acquisition out for the Cardinals' Sept. 13 opener, per The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman. The coach also deemed Drake's injury "general training camp soreness," appearing to downplay the severity of the running back's absence.

But a walking boot is a walking boot, which is cause for at least some level of concern. The 26-year-old Drake, who exploded down the stretch in 2019 as part of an eight-game debut with Arizona, has only missed two games in his four-year NFL career but also battled a foot injury ahead of his final season with the Miami Dolphins. Drake himself noted via Twitter on Monday afternoon that he was "in a walking boot around this time last summer, too," joking that he's "just trying to stay consistent" and assuring fans he's "good."

Drake has been pegged as one of the centerpieces of Arizona's offense entering the 2020 season, especially with former starter David Johnson no longer in town.

In the off chance he is, in fact, unable to take the field for the Cardinals' opener, third-year backup Chase Edmonds would be first in line to see an uptick in touches. The former fourth-round pick totaled more than 400 yards from scrimmage in 2019 and is perhaps best known for his breakout performance in place of an injured Johnson last October, when he scored three touchdowns in a win over the New York Giants. Rookie seventh-rounder Eno Benjamin would also be a candidate for increased carries.