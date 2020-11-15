Kenyan Drake, whose hasn't played since Week 7, will be on the field when Arizona faces the Bills on Sunday. The Cardinals' running back was initially ruled as questionable.

Drake, a fifth-year veteran who is in the middle of his first full season with the Cardinals, has rushed for 512 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. He rushed for a season-high 164 yards and two scores on just 20 carries in Arizona's blowout win over the Cowboys in Week 6. A week later, Drake sustained his ankle injury that sidelined him during the Cardinals' OT loss to the Seahawks.

Kenyan Drake ARI • RB • 41 Att 119 Yds 512 TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

On Sunday, Drake and his teammates will face a Buffalo defense that ranks 21st in rushing yards allowed and 25th in average yards per carry allowed. The Cardinals' offense is currently second in the NFL in rushing yards and in average yards per carry. The Bills' defense will be without defensive backs Josh Norman, Levi Wallace and Dean Marlowe after each player was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Sunday's game is a matchup between two teams that are very much in the playoff mix. The Cardinals are 5-3 and in second place in the NFC West, while the Bills are 7-2 and in first place in the AFC East.