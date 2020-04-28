Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury, Vance Joseph reveal how they plan to use Isaiah Simmons

The Arizona Cardinals took one of the most intriguing players in the NFL Draft in Isaiah Simmons, who can play multiple positions on the field and line up in different packages. Simmons played safety, cornerback and linebacker at Clemson, a true hybrid talent.

So how are the Cardinals going to use Simmons? Kliff Kingsbury has an idea on how to get the most out of his talent.

"We are going to give him different packages and give him stuff that he is comfortable with," Kingsbury said on NBCSN's Lunch Talk Live. "Having an abbreviated offseason and not seeing guys until camp, we want to make sure where ever we put him, he will play fast and use his athleticism and attack mode that he played with at Clemson."

Simmons tested well at the combine, running a 4.39 40-yard dash and finishing with a broad jump at 132 inches. With his coverage skills, the Cardinals can use Simmons in a variety of packages even if they designate him as a linebacker. Arizona upgraded the linebacker position this offseason with De'Vondre Campbell and Devon Kennard, one year after adding Jordan Hicks to play middle linebacker.

Where does Simmons fit into the mix? The Cardinals run an aggressive 3-4 defense under Vance Joseph, allowing Simmons to line up in dime packages as a coverage linebacker or go after the quarterback as an extra pass rusher. Joseph admitted Simmons will be a linebacker and a "problem solver" for the defense. Important to note Simmons chose No. 48, a number which he can line up as a linebacker or a defensive back.

"With 48, the more and more I've learned about Arizona day by day, was that it was the 48th state. So there is some significance right there," Simmons said, via the Cardinals website. "I felt like I was going to look good in it. That's really what it is."

Covering the tight ends in the NFC West will be vital for Simmons, especially against an All-Pro like George Kittle. That's part of the Cardinals' thinking with their first-round pick, as Joseph says he'll be a linebacker in the NFL (via Darren Urban of Cardinals.com).

The Cardinals won't put any limitations on Simmons, however.

"I want Isaiah to be Isaiah," Joseph said.