Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray apologized Wednesday for a social media post that stirred up some pushback online. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Murray posed with his pit bull while wearing a throwback Virginia Tech Michael Vick jersey.

In 2007, Vick agreed to a plea deal after being indicted on charges of financing and participating in a dogfighting ring. He spent 21 months in federal prison. Asked about the picture, which featured Murray and one of his two dogs, the Cardinals quarterback strongly condemned animal cruelty before adding that he deleted the post.

"In no way, shape or form do I condone animal cruelty or dogfighting or whatever it is," Murray said. "For me personally, y'all saw me wear the Michael Vick jersey, a player I admired very much growing up. … My dogs, Trunks and Swoosh, they both get treated like kings. In no way, shape or form am I condoning that. I saw how it affected people and decided to take it down."

Vick, a star quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons from 2001-06, was suspended by the NFL in August 2007 and subsequently spent nearly two years behind bars following his guilty plea. In addition to financing the operation, Vick admitted that he had a hand in killing some of the dogs.

Following his release from prison, Vick was reinstated by the NFL in 2009 and he spent five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, one with the New York Jets and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two years after his reinstatement, Vick was a vocal supporter of the Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act, which criminalized attending animal fights.

Vick, 45, is currently the coach at Norfolk State University, not far from his hometown of Newport News, Virginia.