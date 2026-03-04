This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏈 Five things to know Wednesday

⚾ Do not miss this: World Baseball Classic preview

Three years after Japan defeated the United States in an absolute gem of a championship game, the World Baseball Classic is back for its 2026 edition. If this year's tournament offers anything close to those theatrics, we're in for another treat. Matt Snyder set the stage with an ode to the 2023 WBC.

Snyder: "How about Kyle Schwarber going deep in the finals to cut the Japan lead to one … setting up the tournament ending with Mike Trout vs. Shohei Ohtani, MLB teammates at the time. What an absolute blast. I can't wait for this year's iteration."

Yeah, it's going to be epic. And it starts tonight. Australia and Chinese Taipei get things rolling with the first game of pool play at 10 p.m. in Tokyo.

The United States will hit the diamond for the first time Friday at 8 p.m. against Brazil. Logan Webb is scheduled to toe the rubber for the Americans after manager Mark DeRosa announced his pitching rotation for pool play. Team USA boasts a loaded roster, which it will need if it meets defending champion Japan again. Clayton Kershaw is hopeful it doesn't come to that.

The Americans will likely be favored in every game they play, even a potential rematch with Japan. They stand atop our WBC Power Rankings, just ahead of a few legitimate challengers. Here are the top five teams in the tournament:

United States Dominican Republic Japan Venezuela Mexico

🏆 100 days to the World Cup, 100 things to know

Yesterday marked the start of the 100-day countdown to the 2026 World Cup. As we inch closer to the tournament, this would be an ideal time to freshen up on your soccer knowledge. Our Chuck Booth shared 100 things you need to know about this World Cup, which will be unlike any other.

Here are a few of the basics:

Supersize me: This will be the first men's World Cup with 48 teams, expanding from the 32-team era (1998-2022)

This will be the first men's World Cup with 48 teams, expanding from the 32-team era (1998-2022) More teams mean more games: 104 games to be exact, which is 40 more than the previous 32-team editions.

104 games to be exact, which is 40 more than the previous 32-team editions. Three's company: The tournament is hosted by three countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Brazil received some tough news 100 days out from the tournament. Real Madrid striker Rodrygo, who was set to represent his home country in the World Cup, will miss this summer's competition after sustaining a torn ACL and meniscus in his right leg.

For the USMNT, coach Mauricio Pochettino will announce his roster in 84 days, and Yunus Musah is pushing to get back into the picture after last appearing on the squad last March.

OK, so there are 48 teams in this behemoth of a tournament. Who are the favorites? We ranked every single one of them -- minus the six that have yet to qualify. Here are the top five:

Spain Argentina France Brazil England

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Spring training: Yankees at Red Sox, 1 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Chelsea at Aston Villa, 2:30 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Coppa de Italia, semifinal: Atalanta at Lazio, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ Copa del Rey, semifinal: Athletic Bilbao at Real Sociedad, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

⚽ SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. Canada, 6:45 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Thunder at Knicks, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Baylor at No. 7 Houston (M), 9 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Hawks at Bucks, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Unrivaled championship: Phantom vs. Mist, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

⚾ WBC pool play: Chinese Taipei vs. Australia, 10 p.m. on FS1