Kyler Murray is making positive strides as the Cardinals quarterback continues to recover from a torn ACL that cut his 2022 campaign short. In a recent video posted to his Instagram, Murray showed his followers a workout of him squatting on that surgically repaired right knee that was covered in a long sleeve.

The video of Murray notching four squats with relative ease also noted that Murray's workout was 13 weeks post-surgery.

Murray suffered the injury during the first quarter of Arizona's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the New England Patriots to wrap up Week 14. The 25-year-old rolled out to his right and suffered the non-contact injury that an MRI would later reveal to be a torn ACL that cut his season short.

While it's unclear whether or not Murray will be ready for Week 1, it is encouraging to see him be able to take on a significant amount of weight. One of the next stages that will be interesting to monitor is Murray running and making cuts on that knee. That would be a key indicator of how far along he's gotten in his recovery.

When Murray does come back, he'll be looking at a different Cardinals team from the one he left. The team parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and saw GM Steve Keim step down. Now, former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has taken over as head coach, while Monti Ossenfort -- formerly of the Titans front office -- is crafting the roster as the team's new GM.

Before going down with the ACL tear, Murray and the Cardinals were not having a season to remember. The team was 3-8 in his 11 starts while the quarterback registered an 87.2 passer rating, which is the lowest of his career. Murray completed 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while adding 418 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.