Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Kyler Murray, who has missed multiple games with a foot injury, could have a role in the game, coach Jonathan Gannon said Saturday, but the team will ride with Brissett for at least another week.

Gannon said Thursday that Murray was preparing to start, but he was limited in practice throughout the week. Murray injured his foot in the Cardinals' Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He finished that game but has not played since. Murray was able to further rest his foot last week during the team's bye week, but he is not quite ready to return to the starting spot.

"He is getting better," Gannon said via ESPN. "He's had some more work this last week, but like I said, he's just not ready to go yet. I know he wants to be out there and he is doing everything he can. It's just he's not quite there yet."

Brissett has started in place of Murray for the last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers. Brissett had 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 31-27 loss to the Colts before passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in a 27-23 loss to the Packers. The Cardinals are averaging 118.2 rushing yards with Murray this season and just 91 yards per game without him.

The Cardinals have lost five straight following a 2-0 start and haven't seen a check in the win column since Week 2. The Cowboys are 3-4-1 and are coming off a 44-22 victory over the Washington Commanders.