The Los Angeles Rams won't have starting quarterback Jared Goff in Sunday's crucial season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, and for a bit, it seemed as if the Cardinals might also be without their signal-caller. Days after coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed that Kyler Murray sustained a leg injury in Arizona's Week 16 loss to the 49ers, Murray himself has now declared himself ready to go. Addressing reporters Wednesday, the quarterback said he's "feeling good" and that "there's no holding back."

"If we lose, I'll be home chilling," Murray added, per the team's website. "My leg ... I'll be fine."

That's welcome news for the Cardinals, who face a do-or-die situation in their rematch with the Rams. Having lost three of their last five games, including Sunday's Week 16 showdown with the Niners, the Cards need a win to make the playoffs. Had Murray not been able to play, backup Chris Streveler, a former undrafted CFL product, would've been tasked with making his first NFL start -- and throwing his first career NFL pass.

Murray, of course, has been one of the league's top dual threats when healthy. Spotted at every portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday, the former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while also ranking second among QBs with 816 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.