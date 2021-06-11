It feels like it was just yesterday when NFL draft pundits were up in arms because they couldn't figure out the level of commitment Kyler Murray had for his promising football career. That's because Murray, also a highly-touted baseball player in his high school and collegiate days, wound up being drafted in 2018 by the Oakland A's with the ninth-overall pick and signed the deal and had intentions of showing up to MLB spring training the following year. He then went on to win the Heisman Trophy, however, and changed gears en route to becoming the first-overall pick for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

That put Murray's baseball aspirations to bed, or so everyone thought. Fast forward to the present and as the Cardinals wrap up OTAs in preparation for minicamp, Murray admits he hasn't walked away from dreams of potentially one day heading back to the diamond. So between football, baseball and his love of esports -- the Pro Bowler doesn't want to be squeezed into a box.

"I still hold on to the three-sport title," Murray said, via the team's website. "If the time came where I got to do what I wanted to do, which, I don't know, but I'm leaving it open. I think I can still play [baseball] for sure, but we'll add the gaming on to that. Don't shortchange me, please."

Needless to say, a smiling Murray knew what dust such a confession would kick up.

And it isn't anything the Cardinals want to hear as an organization, considering how valuable he is to them and his potential going forward. But it's not as if it hasn't been done before, namely by legendary athletes like Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson -- two players who simultaneously excelled in both the NFL and the MLB. Still, Murray isn't naive to what concerns would come tethered to his baseball career being reignited.

The bottom line is he'd have a very difficult time reconciling all of it with the Cardinals brass. Yet, as he noted previously, if the baseball opportunity came a'knocking, it would be a conversation.

"I know everybody around [the organization] probably feels different about it," he added. "But me personally, I played the game my whole life. If I ever had the opportunity, for sure, I would definitely go for it."

And with that, having poked the bear, Murray attempted to put it back in hibernation -- for now.

"What are we talking about?" he asked in a rhetorical and well-maneuvered way. "I'm sure anyone asking me about it would [take that opportunity], too. I'm not trying to start anything. I'm just talking."