Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that star quarterback Kyler Murray officially underwent successful surgery on his torn ACL, per NFL Media. Murray reportedly needed ACL reconstruction and a meniscus repair.

Murray suffered the injury during the 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots back in Week 14. Just three plays into the game, Murray went down without being touched on a scramble, and was eventually carted off the field. Murray was visibly upset while being taken to the locker room, and coach Kingsbury said he had never seen his quarterback in that type of shape.

Murray went 3-8 for Arizona in 2022, and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions while averaging a career-low 215.3 passing yards per game. This past offseason, Murray inked a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. Unfortunately, this injury should sideline Murray for a portion of the 2023 campaign.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Cardinals are in the midst of a six-game losing streak, and have started four different quarterbacks over the last four weeks. Coach Kingsbury announced Wednesday that David Blough will wrap up the year for the Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers. In the 20-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week, he completed 24 of 40 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown.