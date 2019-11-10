Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald shows he's still got it by making ridiculous, one-handed catch

Larry Fitzgerald is still making fans marvel.

Fitzgerald, a future Hall of Fame receiver who is in the midst of his 16th and final NFL season, made this ridiculous, one-handed catch on fourth-and-5 during the first half of the Cardinals' Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers. The catch was not just a jaw-dropper; it also helped set up the Cardinals' second touchdown of the half.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Fitzgerald's play this season has helped the Cardinals right the ship after an 0-3-1 start to the season. Fitzgerald, who entered Sunday's game with 42 receptions for 485 yards and two scores, has helped Arizona go 3-2 over their last five games.

Fitzgerald is one of the best receiver of an era that included plenty of huge talents. He's second all-time with nearly 17,000 career receiving yards and is sixth all-time with 118 touchdown receptions. During the 2008 playoffs, Fitzgerald caught 30 passes for 546 yards and seven scores while nearly leading the Cardinals to an upset over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII. In 2013, after moving to the slot position, Fitzgerald earned four more Pro Bowl selections while helping the Cardinals advance to the NFC title game in 2015.

While this may be his final NFL season, plays like the one Fitzgerald made on Sunday are a subtle reminder that he is still one of the league's most talented players.