The Arizona Cardinals had no business entering the starting quarterback sweepstakes this offseason thanks to Kyler Murray's presence atop the depth chart. But they're on track to make a change behind Murray at QB entering the former's third NFL season. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Arizona is scheduled to host free agent Colt McCoy for a visit next week, and already "there's a good chance it will result in a deal that would make him" Murray's primary backup this season.

The Cardinals have employed former Packers prospect Brett Hundley as one of Murray's reserves since 2019, but Hundley, who did not suit up in 2020 and threw just 10 passes the year prior, has remained unsigned since becoming a free agent himself March 17. The only other prominent name in Arizona's QB room is second-year pro Chris Streveler, who joined the Cards in 2020 after a two-year stint in the Canadian Football League.

McCoy, 34, on the other hand, is one of the most experienced reserve QBs left on the market. While he hardly offers a skill set similar to that of Murray (few do, though Hundley at least offered rushing ability), his resume is chock-full of backup duties. Originally a third-round pick by the Browns out of Texas back in 2010, he spent 2020 as Daniel Jones' backup with the Giants, going 1-1 in two emergency starts to help New York stay alive in the NFC East race.

Prior to joining the Giants, McCoy spent six seasons with Washington, making seven total starts from 2014-2019. He also spent one season with the 49ers, in 2013, and three with the Browns. While in Cleveland, McCoy made 21 starts, including a career-high 13 in his second NFL season.