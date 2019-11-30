Cardinals looking to follow Ravens' lead and 'build this thing' around Kyler Murray's skills

Lamar Jackson has taken the NFL by storm this season, as he's tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes while leading the league in yards per carry. Jackson is on pace to set the record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a season, while becoming the seemingly unstoppable force that will lead the Baltimore Ravens to championships for years to come.

The Arizona Cardinals saw earlier this season how dangerous Jackson can be and how he impacts the game, as a trip to Baltimore ended in a 23-17 loss for the road team. They have their own franchise quarterback who's had an impressive rookie season in Kyler Murray, seeking to emulate the same formula the Ravens use with Jackson.

If it takes a year, so be it.

"You see that it took Baltimore a year to kind of figure that out: What does Lamar do the best, and what type of pieces do we bring in?" said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, via the Cardinals website. "We're going to build this thing around Kyler, (what) fits him the best and can maximize his talents as a quarterback."

Murray is having a strong start to his career, despite the Cardinals sitting with a 3-7-1 record heading into Week 13. The Cardinals quarterback has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,703 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 91.2 passer rating. In Murray's last seven games, he has 10 touchdown passes to just one interception while only fumbling the ball once. He also has 67 carries for 418 yards and three touchdowns on the year.

Jackson completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions for an 84.5 rating as a rookie, but he had better numbers than Murray on the ground, with 147 carries for 695 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

The Ravens sat with Jackson in the offseason and revised their playbook around his strengths and weaknesses, making him a more complete quarterback. Kingsbury plans the same strategy with Murray.

"When Kyler will talk to me, I like to get that information out of him," Kingsbury said. "I think for a 16-game sample size, I can get a good feel for who we can be around him and what he does best. I do think we'll have great dialogue this offseason.

"'How do we need to adjust, and what do we need to tweak?' It's been an ongoing process week-in and week-out with that."