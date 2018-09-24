Cardinals make it official, name rookie Josh Rosen the starting quarterback over Sam Bradford
After making his debut on Sunday, Rosen will be the Cardinals' starter moving forward this season
It wasn't just No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield who officially earned a starting job on Monday. No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen did too.
On Monday, a day after Rosen made his debut late in fourth quarter of the Cardinals' loss to the Bears, coach Steve Wilks announced that Rosen is now the team's new starting quarterback. He'll replace Sam Bradford, who played miserably through the first three weeks, which led to his demotion during a close game on Sunday.
We'll have more to come on this story.
