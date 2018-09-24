Cardinals make it official, name rookie Josh Rosen the starting quarterback over Sam Bradford

It wasn't just No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield who officially earned a starting job on Monday. No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen did too.

On Monday, a day after Rosen made his debut late in fourth quarter of the Cardinals' loss to the Bears, coach Steve Wilks announced that Rosen is now the team's new starting quarterback. He'll replace Sam Bradford, who played miserably through the first three weeks, which led to his demotion during a close game on Sunday.

Head coach Steve Wilks has named @Josh3Rosen as the team’s starting QB. pic.twitter.com/gwWKG1hsFJ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 24, 2018

We'll have more to come on this story.