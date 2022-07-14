Wednesday night was a wild one on Twitter. Former Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard and Lamar Jackson engaged in a Twitter battle that kept fans glued to their phones -- refreshing the app in hopes of catching the latest jab. The reason for the battle had to do with ESPN failing to include Jackson in their list of top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. Some found the notion ridiculous, Pollard did not. Someone who came to the defense of Jackson the next day was a former teammate: Wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown was traded from the Ravens to the Arizona Cardinals on opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft. "Hollywood," as he's known, had previously expressed frustration with his role in Baltimore's offense, and admitted after the trade that he was unhappy with the Ravens -- although it had nothing to do with his quarterback. Seeing his former signal-caller being criticized, he took to Twitter to defend him.

Pollard claimed that no top wide receiver would come to Baltimore as long as Jackson is there. He may have a point in that the Ravens aren't seen as a wideout's dream location, but it's probably not because of the former MVP playing quarterback. The Ravens are known for their run-first offense. They've had a top three rushing offense in each of the last four seasons -- including being ranked No. 1 in both 2019 and 2020.

The "narrative" that Jackson is not good enough as a quarterback is something Brown vehemently disagrees with. After all, Jackson is 37-12 as a starter, and led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2019 with 36. He's up for a massive extension, something that could come to fruition before the beginning of the 2022 season.