Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and retailer Fanatics have reached a settlement on a disputed term sheet, ending a 10-month legal battle that indirectly prevented Harrison's jersey from being sold to the public. A report by ESPN's Josh Weinfuss shared that Harrison's No. 18 Cardinals jersey will go on sale "pretty soon."

One month after being chosen by the Cardinals with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison was sued by Fanatics last May for breach of contract that the two parties had in 2023, with the sports merchandise retail giant claiming Harrison signed a binding term sheet that would've paid him $1.05 million over a three-year period in exchange for game jerseys and more than 35,000 autographs. Harrison and his lawyer denied that the agreement was binding, and Fanatics later refiled its lawsuit after two affidavits claimed Harrison's father -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison -- signed the term sheets instead of his son as an authorized representative of Harrison Jr.'s company.

The settlement comes seven weeks after the most recent attempt by Harrison's lawyer, Andrew Staulcup, to have the case dismissed. Due to the legal battle, Harrison had been the only first-round pick to not have his jersey available.

"The dispute between Fanatics and Marvin Harrison Jr. has been resolved. The parties are pleased to have resolved this matter, and looking forward to a productive working relationship going forward," read a statement by a Fanatics spokesperson.

On the website for his company, The Official Harrison Collection, Harrison had been selling autographed footballs and helmets with the Cardinals' logo on them. Although Harrison Jr. had not signed the NFLPA Group Licensing Agreement -- which allows the NFL Players' Association to market his name, image and likeness -- he automatically entered into the agreement by signing his rookie contract with the Cardinals late last May.